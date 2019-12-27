Joe Swash, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Trisha Goddard talk Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has ruled himself out of winning Dancing On Ice saying he is just “not graceful enough to win”.

The TV presenter is one of the 12 celebrities taking to the ice in the ITV series in the new year.

He said: “I can’t see myself winning this. I really can’t. I’m going to really enjoy it.

“I will let that come across and try to get as far as possible. But I’m just not graceful enough to win.”

Joe Swash, right, and Alexandra Schauman showed off their skills at the launch of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Swash will skate with Alexandra Schauman and is one of the first six celebrities taking to the ice in the first episode.

The former winner of I’m A Celebrity said participating in the ice-staking series was a “different kind of fear”.

He explained: “I don’t know what I’m more scared of – spiders and snakes or dancing in public. It’s a close one. I can’t think of anything worse than using my body to express myself in front of people on the TV.”

The TV star said his partner, Stacey Solomon, thinks “this is hilarious, she can’t wait to watch me do this”.

“She thinks I’ll be rubbish. I probably will be. She’ll definitely be down there watching for entertainment,” he said.

Perri Kiely, left, and magician Ben Hanlin are among the stars taking part in Dancing On Ice (PA)

The other stars skating in the first instalment include Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Trisha Goddard, Perri Kiely, Ben Hanlin and Lisa George.

Steps star Watkins will skate with Matt Evers in the show’s first ever same-sex pairing.

He said: “I don’t like fear, but I like to feel like I’m on the edge a little bit. But since I’ve had kids my fear factor has raised. I step back from dangerous situations. But who knows, maybe they’ll get me doing headbangers, we’ll see.”

TV presenter Goddard, who turned 62 in December, said she welcomed the rigorous training schedule.

Trisha Goddard said she is not fazed by the training programme for Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Most days I get up at 6am and I have my breakfast, get on my bike, ride 5km to the park, run between 7km and 10km, then get back on my bike. I run every single day. I weight train all the time. I love constant physical activity. I have too much energy. I’m not worried about the rigour at all.

“I think if people aren’t physically active they would find it awful. It will be interesting to see the impact the training has on my running and bike riding.

“I’m already tweaking my weight training to handle the training. I’m working on my diet as well and upping my protein.

“That bit though doesn’t faze me. It will take some adjusting to but I’m used to regular physical exertion.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on January 5 at 6pm.