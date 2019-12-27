Hamilton star Giles Terera ‘very thankful’ for his MBE

Hamilton star Giles Terera said he is “surprised, happy and very thankful” to be recognised in the New Year Honours.

The actor and singer is best-known for his award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical Hamilton.

Terera has been awarded an MBE for services to theatre.

Giles Terera has been recognised in the New Year Honours (Graham Michael/Dalzell And Beresford/PA)

He said: “I’m surprised, happy and very thankful to receive this.

“If I have actively sought anything in my career as an actor it has been to do that which honours those who came before me and encourages those who come after me.

“This acknowledgement only strengthens my resolve to do both.”

British star Terera, 43, has a lengthy list of theatre credits, but is best known for playing former US vice president Burr in Hamilton.

The role won him the 2018 Olivier award for best actor in a musical.

Away from the stage, he starred in 2017 historical drama The Current War.

His documentary about William Shakespeare, Muse Of Fire, premiered in 2013.