Drake speaks out on his feud with Pusha T

Drake said he has “no desire” to mend his relationship with fellow rapper Pusha T.

The Canadian musician was involved in a high-profile dispute with Pusha T and his long-term collaborator Kanye West.

At the height of the feud in May last year, Pusha T revealed Drake, one of the biggest artists in world music, had secretly fathered a child.

Drake has said he has no interest in mending his relationship with Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast, Drake, 33, said: “He’s just made an entire career off of it (the feud). Some people like his music, I personally don’t because I don’t believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.”

Drake admitted his row with Pusha T stemmed from his rift with West, who has made several public attempts to get in touch.

However, he said he is not interested in sitting down with West.

“I think that he definitely recruited a guy (Pusha T) with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews,” Drake said.

“There’s something there that bothers him deeply and, yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever, ever, ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light… Things have changed.

“I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and, like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”