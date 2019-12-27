Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker on working with Stephen Fry

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker revealed she “fangirled” over Stephen Fry, when the actor and comedian filmed his guest appearance on the show.

Whittaker will return for her second season playing the Time Lord, when the first episode of Doctor Who’s twelfth series airs on New Year’s Day.

The BBC has already promised the return of fan-favourite monsters, including the Judoon and Cybermen, while Fry and Sir Lenny Henry are among the guest stars.

Whittaker, the thirteenth Doctor and first woman in the role, said she “fangirled” over Fry, who she first met when they worked together on 2007 comedy St Trinian’s.

She said: “I’m really in awe of someone who can offer themselves up to the world in a brutally honest and unapologetically intelligent and forward thinking way.

“I think we should celebrate brains like that.

“For anyone who considers themselves to be interested in learning, just some of his vocabulary was beautiful, but not excluding.

Advertising

“I think he’s an inclusive thinker and I think for Doctor Who that’s perfect, but for me to be around him at 37, I was really in awe.

“I was just beyond excited to work with him and he was lovely and everything you’d want him to be.

“He’s great, for everything he’s done and does; if you’re ever going to join social media, which I will never, do it as a contributor like him.”

Jodie Whittaker said she ‘fangirled’ over Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Whittaker, whose other TV roles include Black Mirror and Broadchurch, took over as Doctor Who in 2017, succeeding Peter Capaldi.

The move reunited her with the show’s executive producer Chris Chibnall, who she worked with on drama Broadchurch.

Asked what had been her highlight of playing the Doctor so far, Whittaker said: “The highlight for me is being in something that reaches such a wide range of people, and emotionally touches those people in ways you can’t even imagine.

“I think I didn’t realise what Doctor Who was for so many people and I find it really moving.

“I think our heroes in life come in all different forms, but to play someone who celebrates inclusivity, and the fact that we don’t know the answers, but that’s OK.

“And the Doctor can be anyone, so to be able to do that and play this role the way I wanted to play it, ten-year-old me didn’t think this would happen, you know it’s massive.

“Being the first female Doctor, it’s what dreams are made of really, especially growing up as an actor who wanted to play pretend.”

The new series of Doctor Who will include the return of companions Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Doctor Who: Spyfall airs on BBC One on Wednesday January 1 2020.