Andrew Flintoff stars in head-spinning new Top Gear trailer

Andrew Flintoff dangles 500ft from the ground in a bright red Rover in the head-spinning new Top Gear trailer.

Season 28 of the BBC motoring show is set to return early next year with Flintoff joined by co-hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

A 60-second teaser has been released giving fans a glimpse at the new episodes.

"It's going to be a good adventure this…" All-new #TopGear, coming soon to @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/HfbImGtwNn — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) December 27, 2019

To the tune of The Sugar Hill Gang’s Apache, the trailer shows former England cricketer Flintoff about to bungee-jump in a Rover Metro Cabriolet off a 500ft Swiss dam.

McGuinness is seen attempting to dodge driving range golf balls while dressed in a suit of armour at the wheel of a convertible Ford Escort and Harris races in a McLaren Speedtail against the RAF’s F35 Lightning combat jet.

Top Gear’s racing driver The Stig also makes an appearance.

The trailer ends with Flintoff staring down at the ground from the wheel of the Rover before quipping: “At this point, I wish I’d done Strictly!”

Before season 28 kicks off in early 2020, Top Gear fans can watch this year’s Christmas special.

In what is being billed as the toughest road trip ever, the trio of presenters are taking on a five-day high-altitude journey across the Himalayas, including stops in Kathmandu and the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang on the Tibetan plateau.

They will be taking on the challenge in an old, small Peugeot, an old, small Renault and a car home-built in Nepal.

The Top Gear Christmas special airs on December 29 at 9pm on BBC Two.