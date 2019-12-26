Kanye West releases new gospel album on Christmas Day

Kanye West has released his latest album, Jesus Is Born, fulfilling a promise to fans that the record would drop on Christmas Day.

The gospel album, the follow-up to the rapper’s much-delayed ninth album, Jesus Is King, became available to stream on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old announced the news through his Twitter account, sharing only a link to the audio and the album’s cover, showing a calm, sunlit stretch of water.

At the time of his last album’s release in October, West told Beats 1 presenter Zane Lowe that he was recording another album inspired by his recent recommitment to Christianity.

He said he planned to release the album on Christmas Day.

Jesus Is Born’s primary artist is listed as the Sunday Service Choir, the gospel collective led by West, which performs at his Sunday Service events.

Kanye West on stage at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

West has been travelling around the US holding the musical pop-ups since January, including at the Coachella music festival and for inmates at Harris County Jail in Houston.

Jesus Is Born’s 19 tracks do not veer far from the gospel template, unlike his last album which introduced elements of hip hop and pop.

It features tracks including Satan, We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down, Balm In Gilead and Lift Up Your Voices.