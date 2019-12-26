Hilary Duff is a beautiful bride in pictures from her wedding to Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has shared pictures from her wedding last weekend and said that she is “truly sad” the day went by so quickly.

The American singer and actress tied the knot with singer-songwriter Matthew Koma on Saturday December 21 in an intimate ceremony in the front garden of their home in Los Angeles.

The first image shared by the star on Instagram reveals Duff’s custom-made Jenny Packham dress complete with strong shoulders, cape-like sleeves and a fishtail hem.

She and Koma look delighted as they dance on the grass in the black and white photo, along with which she wrote: “The most magical day into night with the one that I love.”

Another picture shows Duff carrying one-year-old daughter Banks wearing a white, puffy dress.

Duff wrote: “Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah.”

Duff has seven-year-old son Luca from her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie, to whom she was married from 2010 until 2016, and she and Koma had Banks in October 2018.

The former Lizzie McGuire star posted a picture of Koma and Luca as they walk together down the garden path.

She described them as the “best guys I know”.

Her final picture shows herself and Koma with Luca and Banks on the grass.

“Truly sad this day went by so quickly,” she wrote.

Duff and Koma, both 32, have been together since 2017.

Duff rose to fame as a teenager, starring in Disney’s TV show Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004 as well as in a movie based on the series.

She later appeared in films including Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By The Dozen and A Cinderella Story.

As well as an acting career, Duff also found success in music and writing.

Koma is known for his work as a singer, songwriter and record producer, and has worked with the likes of Shania Twain, Zedd and Ryan Tedder.