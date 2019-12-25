Miley Cyrus celebrates Christmas with ‘America’s most dysfunctional family’

Miley Cyrus wished her fans a merry Christmas as she celebrated the occasion with “America’s most dysfunctional family”.

The singer, 27, shared a series of black and white pictures to Instagram showing the Cyruses together for the festive season.

Cyrus was joined by four of her five siblings, including sisters Noah and Brandi and brothers Braison and Trace, as well as her parents Tish and Billy Ray.

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family,” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post came on the day Cyrus reportedly settled her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, a year after they walked down the aisle.

According to US outlet TMZ, the former couple have come to an agreement and will file legal documents confirming their split shortly.

Cyrus and Australian actor Hemsworth, 29, announced their separation in August, eight months after tying the knot.

They had been together off-and-on for almost a decade, having met on the set of 2010 romantic drama film The Last Song.