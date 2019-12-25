Martin Scorsese’s daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese’s daughter trolled the revered filmmaker by wrapping his Christmas present in Marvel paper.

Scorsese, 77, made headlines earlier this year after dismissing superhero movies as “not cinema” and compared the genre currently dominating the market to “theme parks”.

Martin Scorsese’s daughter, Francesca, trolled the acclaimed filmmaker by wrapping his Christmas present in Marvel paper (Francesca Scorsese/PA)

Scorsese’s daughter Francesca has now poked fun at the comments, giving her famous father a Christmas gift wrapped in Marvel paper.

She posted a picture to her Instagram story showing the gift covered in pictures of the Incredible Hulk and Captain America.

Miss Scorsese, 20, captioned the snap: “Look what I’m writing my dad’s xmas gifts in.”

Filmmaker James Gunn, who made Marvel movies Guardians Of The Galaxy and its sequel, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, was among those who defended the superhero genre following Scorsese’s comments.

Makes me feel less embarrassed by that Shutter Island paper my nephew wrapped my gifts in. pic.twitter.com/zJQQaioh4v — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 25, 2019

He poked fun at Miss Scorsese’s stunt and said: “Makes me feel less embarrassed by that Shutter Island paper my nephew wrapped my gifts in.”

Shutter Island is Scorsese’s 2010 drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Irishman director Scorsese told Empire magazine that he has not seen any of Marvel’s multi-billion-dollar-grossing superhero films, adding: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Earlier this year, Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing film ever, raking in 2.79 billion US dollars (£2.3 billion) at the global box office.

It was the studio’s latest film in its Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also includes characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man and Captain America.