Menu

Advertising

Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr among stars wishing fans merry Christmas

Showbiz | Published: | Last Updated:

Celebrities shared their best wishes on social media.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr are among the stars wishing fans a merry Christmas.

Celebrities used social media to mark the festive season, sharing a glimpse of their celebrations with followers.

Avengers star Downey Jr shared a short video of himself in a large leather chair while knitting a jumper.

He captioned it: “Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? #MerryXmas.”

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan also sent a festive message to fans.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas to one and all! Peace be with you. ?

A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on

The 66-year-old actor, who lives in Malibu, shared a painting of a surfboard on a beach beneath a shooting star and wrote: “Merry Christmas to one and all! Peace be with you.”

Advertising

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated Christmas with her family, including mother Betty and daughter Ava.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies! ??❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies!”

Cosmetics billionaire Jenner, 22, spent Christmas Eve at a party with daughter Stormi, who will turn two in February.

Advertising

To mark the day, Jenner tweeted: “Merry Christmas!”

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg shared a picture of him and his family enjoying a Christmas swim and wrote: “Wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Olympic diver Tom Daley enjoyed a white Christmas, joining husband Dustin Lance Black on the ski slopes.

Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “LIVIN’ THE WHITE CHRISTMAS DREAM!”

Meanwhile singer Rita Ora chose the opposite route and is spending the festive period in sun-drenched St Barts.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas!!! ❤️?? ⛄️

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on

She posted a bikini snap to Instagram with a novelty snowman on her shoulder and captioned it: “Merry Christmas!!!”

The Two Popes star Sir Anthony Hopkins was in a festive mood and shared a video with his Twitter followers.

Wearing a Father Christmas hat and hiding his mouth behind a cup with a white moustache painted on, Sir Anthony, 81, said: “Ho ho ho, merry, merry Christmas! Ho ho ho, happy New Year!

He captioned the post: “Happy Christmas to everyone and a happy healthy holiday.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News