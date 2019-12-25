Advertising
Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr among stars wishing fans merry Christmas
Celebrities shared their best wishes on social media.
Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr are among the stars wishing fans a merry Christmas.
Celebrities used social media to mark the festive season, sharing a glimpse of their celebrations with followers.
Avengers star Downey Jr shared a short video of himself in a large leather chair while knitting a jumper.
He captioned it: “Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? #MerryXmas.”
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan also sent a festive message to fans.
The 66-year-old actor, who lives in Malibu, shared a painting of a surfboard on a beach beneath a shooting star and wrote: “Merry Christmas to one and all! Peace be with you.”
Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated Christmas with her family, including mother Betty and daughter Ava.
Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies!”
Cosmetics billionaire Jenner, 22, spent Christmas Eve at a party with daughter Stormi, who will turn two in February.
To mark the day, Jenner tweeted: “Merry Christmas!”
Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg shared a picture of him and his family enjoying a Christmas swim and wrote: “Wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”
Olympic diver Tom Daley enjoyed a white Christmas, joining husband Dustin Lance Black on the ski slopes.
Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “LIVIN’ THE WHITE CHRISTMAS DREAM!”
Meanwhile singer Rita Ora chose the opposite route and is spending the festive period in sun-drenched St Barts.
She posted a bikini snap to Instagram with a novelty snowman on her shoulder and captioned it: “Merry Christmas!!!”
The Two Popes star Sir Anthony Hopkins was in a festive mood and shared a video with his Twitter followers.
Wearing a Father Christmas hat and hiding his mouth behind a cup with a white moustache painted on, Sir Anthony, 81, said: “Ho ho ho, merry, merry Christmas! Ho ho ho, happy New Year!
He captioned the post: “Happy Christmas to everyone and a happy healthy holiday.”
