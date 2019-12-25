Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr among stars wishing fans merry Christmas

Kylie Jenner and Robert Downey Jr are among the stars wishing fans a merry Christmas.

Celebrities used social media to mark the festive season, sharing a glimpse of their celebrations with followers.

Avengers star Downey Jr shared a short video of himself in a large leather chair while knitting a jumper.

He captioned it: “Sometimes, don’t the holidays just make u wanna curl up behind that zombie sweater you’ve been working on? #MerryXmas.”

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan also sent a festive message to fans.

The 66-year-old actor, who lives in Malibu, shared a painting of a surfboard on a beach beneath a shooting star and wrote: “Merry Christmas to one and all! Peace be with you.”

Advertising

Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated Christmas with her family, including mother Betty and daughter Ava.

Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Witherspoon ladies!”

Cosmetics billionaire Jenner, 22, spent Christmas Eve at a party with daughter Stormi, who will turn two in February.

Advertising

Merry Christmas! ??❤️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 25, 2019

To mark the day, Jenner tweeted: “Merry Christmas!”

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg shared a picture of him and his family enjoying a Christmas swim and wrote: “Wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Olympic diver Tom Daley enjoyed a white Christmas, joining husband Dustin Lance Black on the ski slopes.

Alongside a picture of them together on Instagram, he wrote: “LIVIN’ THE WHITE CHRISTMAS DREAM!”

Meanwhile singer Rita Ora chose the opposite route and is spending the festive period in sun-drenched St Barts.

She posted a bikini snap to Instagram with a novelty snowman on her shoulder and captioned it: “Merry Christmas!!!”

The Two Popes star Sir Anthony Hopkins was in a festive mood and shared a video with his Twitter followers.

Happy Christmas to everyone ?and a happy healthy holiday pic.twitter.com/S2tVGwmy1N — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 25, 2019

Wearing a Father Christmas hat and hiding his mouth behind a cup with a white moustache painted on, Sir Anthony, 81, said: “Ho ho ho, merry, merry Christmas! Ho ho ho, happy New Year!

He captioned the post: “Happy Christmas to everyone and a happy healthy holiday.”