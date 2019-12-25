Kim Kardashian West gives daughter North Michael Jackson’s jacket for Christmas

Kim Kardashian West has revealed she gave six-year-old daughter North a jacket once belonging to Michael Jackson as a Christmas present.

The reality TV star and rapper husband Kanye West bought the piece of clothing at an auction.

The jacket appears to be the one sold at Julien’s Auctions Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event in New York in October where it fetched 65,625 US dollars, or about £50,000.

The King Of Pop wore the custom velvet jacket for Dame Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles in February 1997, then again at a screening of Ghosts at the Cannes Film Festival later that year.

The jacket has an elaborate vine motif across the right shoulder and chest accented with white stones and pearls.

It also features three suspending rhinestone tassels and a burgundy satin band on the right arm.

Kardashian West shared a video of the item on her Instagram story.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” she said. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

Kardashian West, 39, said she has had the jacket altered so North can wear it, with the option of lengthening the sleeves and body as she grows up.

“It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” the cosmetics entrepreneur said. “And she is so grateful and so excited.”