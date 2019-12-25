‘I feel a bit sick’ – Stars post their festive thoughts

Victoria Beckham, Sheridan Smith and Sarah Millican have been sharing their festive thoughts.

Many stars wished their fans a happy Christmas on social media.

Comedian Millican admitted on Christmas Day morning on Twitter: “I’ve had three white chocolate biscuits and feel a bit sick.”

I’ve had 3 white chocolate biscuits and feel a bit sick. #prebreakfastbreakfast #Joinin — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2019

Beckham posted a snap of her children on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas!! Kisses from us all David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper”, she wrote.

Woke at 4.30am, tried to find something on TV to get me back to sleep, watched last 40 mins of Happy Gilmore. Am now completely consumed by hopelessness, free-falling into nothingness and gradually being stripped of all I cared about. Happy Xmas everybody. — Omid Djalili (@omid9) December 25, 2019

Pregnant actress Smith included her “bump” in her message.

“Merry Christmas you beauties! From us and the bump! Xx,” she wrote.

Merry Christmas you beauties! ❤️❤️ from us & the bump! Xxx pic.twitter.com/vi1ys9UUw5 — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) December 25, 2019

And from this lot! ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/kQiHysnkLR — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) December 25, 2019

Tamzin Outhwaite said she was up on Christmas morning before her children.

“I have woken up early. My love and my kids are still asleep. It’s Christmas Day,” she wrote.

“What is this madness? I’m going downstairs to make coffee. Merry Christmas to you all.”

I have woken up early. My love and my kids are still asleep. It’s Christmas Day. What is this madness? I’m going downstairs to make coffee.Merry Christmas to you all ? — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) December 25, 2019

Happy Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/UU0cACwqnP — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) December 25, 2019

Jesus would definitely not be allowed in under stringent new immigration laws. https://t.co/FD2djrBhoY — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 25, 2019

Comedian Mark Steel quipped: “In honour of Jeremy Corbyn, I’ve tried to watch the Queen’s speech but can’t find it.

“Maybe it comes on as a repeat the next morning, like Match Of The Day.”

The Labour leader, when asked during the general election campaign if he watched the Queen on Christmas Day, replied he watched her speech in the morning, despite the broadcast time always being 3pm.

In honour of Jeremy Corbyn, I’ve tried to watch the Queen’s Speech but can’t find it. Maybe it comes on as a repeat the NEXT morning, like Match of the Day. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) December 25, 2019

Other stars sending messages included Myleene Klass and Little Mix.

Merry Xmas from our little tribe. I hope wherever you are, whoever you’re with, you have peace and happiness x pic.twitter.com/GyGz0bINsV — Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) December 25, 2019

?? ⛄ Merry Christmas, we hope you have the most special day. Love the girls x pic.twitter.com/O2vDoiFXBI — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 25, 2019

When the “King” (higher self) is born it will not be in a “Palace” (material wealth) but in a “stable” (humility). Happy Christmas. ? pic.twitter.com/XdJ8VQdtES — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas & a happy new year… Happy new year, have a happy new year ? — Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) December 25, 2019

And Millican later had words of advice for a follower who asked – “When is an acceptable time to take one’s bra off on Christmas Day? Asking for me”.

The comic replied: “I don’t think you even have to put it on, Stef.