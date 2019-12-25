Advertising
George Michael fans remember star on anniversary of his death
The singer died on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.
George Michael fans have been remembering the star on the anniversary of his death.

Fans have paid tribute to the late Wham! star, three years after his death.
Michael’s family recently posted a message, saying that kind comments from fans “lift us when things are tough”.
They also asked people to continue to do “good deeds in his memory”.
“It seems important that his generosity of spirit and natural empathy have touched you in a way that would have him embarrassed, all your kind words are really good to hear and we know you have always known his true heart,” they said.
They thanked fans for embracing the recent film Last Christmas, which was based on Michael’s music.
A post-mortem examination found that the pop star died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.
