George Michael fans remember star on anniversary of his death

George Michael fans have been remembering the star on the anniversary of his death.

The singer died on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

Fans have paid tribute to the late Wham! star, three years after his death.

three years ago a legend that we all will remember for the rest of our lifes passed away.your memory will always make us smile and inspire us to be a better person. thank you for being a role model and letting us to know you through your sincerity and kindness, george michael. pic.twitter.com/0aNtSwdmbj — jen (@retrobops) December 25, 2019

Sorry I can't go through today without mentioning this, on this day 3 years ago the legend that was George Michael sadly passed away ??? pic.twitter.com/B0oBB8fNqv — Fiona May (@fionamay4471) December 25, 2019

Spending my morning listening to the great George Michael — dionne (@dionnesimx) December 25, 2019

Rest in peace, George Michael. pic.twitter.com/1ekjt8j0Sz — Mr J in the UK (@mrjintheuk) December 25, 2019

Still loved, still missed… George Michael (born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou; 25 June 1963 – 25 December 2016) pic.twitter.com/9zKAh26bNy — ?The_News_DIVA? (@The_News_DIVA) December 25, 2019

Advertising

Michael’s family recently posted a message, saying that kind comments from fans “lift us when things are tough”.

They also asked people to continue to do “good deeds in his memory”.

“It seems important that his generosity of spirit and natural empathy have touched you in a way that would have him embarrassed, all your kind words are really good to hear and we know you have always known his true heart,” they said.

They thanked fans for embracing the recent film Last Christmas, which was based on Michael’s music.

A post-mortem examination found that the pop star died from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.