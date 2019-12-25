Fate of major character left in the balance after explosive EastEnders special

The fate of Keanu Taylor remains unknown following an explosive EastEnders Christmas special.

The episode featured a furious Phil (Steve McFadden) confronting Sharon (Letitia Dean) over her affair with Keanu (Danny Walters).

“Was he worth it?” Phil demanded, leaving Sharon to explain: “He made me feel wanted, sexy.

“He made me feel like a woman.”

Phil retorted: “He’s half your age.”

Later in the episode, Phil sneered “did you really think I would take you back?” as he threw Sharon out of the house with just a suitcase.

“You’re dead to me, Sharon,” he said. “You and him, both dead!”

Keanu was about to leave Albert Square with Phil’s daughter, Louise, but in a shocking twist she turned to him and said: “Never, ever take a Mitchell for a fool.”

Ben Mitchell then swooped in, covering Keanu’s mouth with a cloth and leaving him unconscious.

There was then another showdown at the Queen Vic, with Sharon coming clean about having Keanu’s baby.

“I’m not proud of it but it’s true,” she told a packed pub.

However, she is left devastated when son Denny decides to stay with Phil, calling her a “liar and a cheat”.

The show then cut to the exterior of industrial building, as a gunshot rang out and Martin Fowler walked out holding a gun.

He met Ben in a dark alley and told him the job was “done” before showing a video of the moment he shot Keanu.

However, EastEnders producers left several plot lines deliberately open and the New Year’s Day special will flashback to the Christmas episode.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.