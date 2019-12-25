Fans call for new Gavin & Stacey series after Christmas special cliffhanger

Gavin & Stacey fans have called for a new series of the much-loved comedy after the Christmas special ended on a cliffhanger.

Viewers were stunned when Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee and asked on-off lover Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

But before Smithy could reply, the end credits rolled leaving fans none the wiser as to how he answered.

As soon as the episode ended fans called for a new series on Twitter.

One commented: “You’re telling me Gavin & Stacey ended on a cliff hanger?!? DOES THAT MEAN…. A NEW SEASON???”

Another tweeted: “Surely a new season of Gavin & Stacey pending after that ending?”

A fan commented: “Nooo! It did not end like that! I demand a full new season of Gavin & Stacey!”

Another wrote: “A Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger? I smell a new season occurring.”

And one viewer said: “So when’s the new season of Gavin & Stacey starting?”

Nessa’s proposal was not the only loose end from the Christmas special.

It appeared as though fans were finally going to find out what happened between uncle Bryn and Stacey’s brother Jason on the disastrous fishing trip.

But just as Bryn – played by Rob Brydon – was about to come clean, Gavin and Stacey’s children burst into the room.

Fans hoping to get a new episode soon may be disappointed.

Co-creator Jones has already said there are currently no plans.

She said: “Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan.”