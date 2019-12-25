EastEnders New Year episode to feature flashbacks to Christmas special

EastEnders fans will have to wait until New Year’s Day to find out the full story behind the explosive Christmas special.

Producers said the hour-long January 1 episode will feature “flashbacks” from the festive special.

Millions tuned in to watch a desperate Martin Fowler (James Bye) appear to shoot Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) after Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovered the truth about his affair with wife Sharon.

Linda’s absence was one of the key plot points in the EastEnders Christmas special (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Elsewhere, Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) was taken ill due to the stress of wife Linda (Kellie Bright) going missing while it appeared Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) had been unfaithful to Patrick.

However, the BBC deliberately left out key details, leaving viewers to guess what actually happened.

Producers have now promised the New Year’s Day episode will leave “no questions unanswered and no stone unturned”.

Jon Sen, EastEnders executive producer, said: “We all agreed that Christmas is so good we wanted to do it twice!

“So this year the New Year’s Day episode will be a format-busting 60-minute episode taking us back to the beginning of Christmas Day to see the stories from different perspectives.

“As the episode unfolds, viewers will discover what really happened on that day, when new secrets were born and fresh alliances forged. I can’t wait to see how fans react.”