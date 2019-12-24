Victoria sends ‘kisses from the Beckham boys’ on Christmas Eve

Victoria Beckham has shared a glimpse of her family’s Christmas Eve celebrations.

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 45, posted a photo of her husband David and their three sons, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14.

The trio were seen perched in front of a row of red and white stockings, wearing matching white t-shirts emblazoned with their names, with David’s bearing the title “Daddy”.

The former footballer, 44, wore a Father Christmas hat.

Victoria captioned the photo: “Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx”

It comes after Victoria celebrated the baptism ceremony for Cruz and her eight-year-old daughter Harper last week.

She shared a picture of the pair standing in front of a choir inside a church.

Cruz wore a suit while Harper opted for a floor-length dress with floral detailing.

Victoria captioned the photo: “Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family.

“So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”

Below a second photo, she thanked the pair’s godparents – Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner.