Joe Wicks shares happy baby update before Christmas Day

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has told of his delight at being able to bring his newborn son home in time for Christmas.

The online fitness coach, TV star and cookery book author welcomed his second child, Marley, earlier this month with his wife Rosie, but the baby was kept in hospital after catching an infection.

In recent days Wicks, 33, has shared updates with his 2.9 million Instagram followers, saying he was hoping to have Marley home in time for December 25.

On Christmas Eve, he posted a picture of his one-year-old daughter Indie standing alongside her baby brother in a car seat, with the caption: “Guess who just got home in time for Christmas #MarleyBoiiiii.

“We are so happy. Have a wonderful Christmas everyone. Lots of love Joe, Rosie, Indie and Marley.”

In a video shared in the same post, Wicks can be heard telling Indie: “The baby’s home, are you happy?

“Oh little Marley’s home for Christmas. He’s a Christmas miracle!”

Wicks and his wife welcomed Marley on December 14, and said their son had arrived “earlier than expected”. Indie was born in July last year.

The couple tied the knot in June having been engaged since November 2018.

Wicks is known for his best-selling range of cookbooks, including Lean In 15 and Veggie Lean In 15, after rising to fame online with his short, snappy workouts and food videos.