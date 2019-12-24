Jennifer Aniston, David Walliams and more share festive messages

David Walliams is among the celebrities sharing festive messages.

The actor shared a picture drawn by British illustrator Tony Ross, known for his work on the Horrid Henry and Little Princess series.

Alongside the picture Walliams wrote: “Merry Christmas from me and my family. Thank you Tony Ross for the illustration”.

Merry Christmas from me and my family. Thank you Tony Ross for the illustration. pic.twitter.com/fG63EO5NYx — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) December 24, 2019

Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared a photograph featuring a few of her friends, including Rita Wilson and actress Laura Dern.

She captioned it: “Say CHEESE!! ??❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!”.

Tamara Ecclestone shared a picture of herself with her husband, Jay Rutland, and daughter Sophia, showing them against a snowy backdrop, joined by a reindeer.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman said she wished “blessings to you all this holiday season” as she shared a picture of herself and husband Keith Urban.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shared some of her holiday pictures and wished everyone “Happy Chanukah and merry Christmas”.

In a message on Instagram, she wrote: “Happy Chanukah and merry Christmas to all of you that are celebrating ??? from my family to yours we wish you a great 2020 with lots of joy and magical moments. I’ve spend the past few days with my family, having some quality time after shooting Death on the Nile and before jumping into Red Notice.

“I’m feeling grateful and happy to have such special people that I love so much surrounding me. Here’s to an amazing year to all of us❤️ G”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared their Christmas card, featuring their baby son Archie.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The black and white festive image appeared on an unverified Twitter account called The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.