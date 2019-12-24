Ariana Grande releases live album to mark the end of her world tour

Ariana Grande has released a new live album to mark the end of her world tour.

The pop star dropped k bye for now (swt live), containing new hits including Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored, 7 Rings and Thank U, Next as well as old favourites such as Dangerous Woman and Side To Side.

The 32-track album is taken from Grande’s Sweetener World Tour and features guest spots from Nicki Minaj and Big Sean.

Grande, 26, wrapped up the tour in California on Sunday after being on the road for nine months.

She kicked it off in New York in March and performed around the world, including stops in the UK.

Grande has been open with fans about the struggles she faced on tour and issued a statement in July after videos emerged of her crying while singing.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I do cry!” she wrote.

Grande, one of the world’s most popular and successful performers, has endured a series of tragedies in recent years.

In May 2017 a terrorist targeted one of her concerts in Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

Grande’s former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, died in September 2018 at the age of 26 following what a coroner found was an accidental drug overdose.

And she cancelled her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in October of that year.