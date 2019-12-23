Loose Women star Andrea McLean on why turning 50 is ‘awesome’

Andrea McLean has said that turning 50 made her “evaluate” what she has achieved in life.

The Loose Women star and former weather presenter celebrated five decades in October.

She and her husband Nick Feeney also marked their second wedding anniversary in 2019.

Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)

McLean told Hello! magazine: “Being 50 is awesome. It’s a win-win age.

“If you do something really impressive, people are super impressed because you’re 50, and if you don’t want to do it, people say: ‘Oh, it’s fine, she’s 50.’

“It’s made me evaluate where I am, what I want to do and where I want to be.”

The TV host said she aimed to venture outside of her comfort zone in the new year.

She added: “Everything I’ll be doing in 2020 is something I am passionate about.

“For me, it’s more seeing what I’m capable of and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.

“I’ve kind of played it safe for the last 15 to 20 years. Now I’m looking up and thinking: ‘What do I want to do?’”

