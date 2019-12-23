Little Women stars compare Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott

Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig have told how Taylor Swift’s battle over her back catalogue resonated with them while they made a film adaptation of Little Women, whose author Louisa May Alcott held onto her own copyright.

Swift has been feuding with talent manager Scooter Braun, after his company bought her first record label – and the rights to her first six albums.

Ronan, who plays Jo March in the movie, said: “She obviously had that amazing speech that she made the other day and she’s (Billboard’s) woman of the decade and all that sort of stuff, and this lady who is now 30 only, has an album out now and she owns it.

“That’s insane.

“That is so crazy, and the fact that Louisa did this 150 years ago and knew to fight for it in a way that of course you wouldn’t when you’re young and you’re starting out, that’s really incredible.”

Greta Gerwig directed Little Women (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Director Gerwig added: “These stories started to break about, ‘Oh she doesn’t own her back catalogue’ and I was like, ‘This is exactly what this movie is about’.

“I felt such a kinship with that journey.”

The movie, the eighth feature film adaptation of the classic 1868 novel, follows the four feisty March sisters – Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson plays eldest sister Meg, Lady Macbeth actress Florence Pugh portrays Amy and Sharp Objects actress Eliza Scanlen takes on the role of Beth, the youngest sister.

Laura Dern plays the girls’ mother in the film, which is set in post-civil war America.

Little Women is released in UK cinemas on December 26.