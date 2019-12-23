Kylie Minogue set to start work on her new album

Kylie Minogue has revealed she will begin working on her next album in the New Year.

The pop superstar enjoyed a hugely successful 2019, which included a world tour and a triumphant performance at Glastonbury in the legends slot.

The latter came 14 years after she was forced to pull out of the festival to undergo treatment for breast cancer.

Kylie Minogue will be the subject of a 90-minute TV special celebrating her career (Channel 4/PA)

Minogue, whose most recent album Golden arrived in 2018, is already looking to the future and will begin working on her next record imminently – after she has had time for a rest.

She said: “Yes, a rest will definitely do me the world of good! After that I’ll mostly be writing and prepping for the next album.

“It’s been such an inspiring year and I think that both me and my audience are ready for some new music. Let’s see where the journey takes us next!”

Australian singer Minogue, 51, is set to star in a 90-minute TV special on Channel 4 celebrating her career.

Kylie’s Secret Night is filmed in front of an audience of the star’s super fans and is hosted by comedian Alan Carr, who subjected the singer to a number of practical jokes.

Minogue said she was delighted to be able to surprise her fans.

She said: “It was a wonderful way to wrap up what has been a celebratory year for me. A chance to acknowledge thirty plus years together and share some of the moments that have connected us.”

Kylie’s Secret Night is set to air on Channel 4 on Christmas day at 10.30pm.