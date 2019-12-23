Justin Bieber hints at new music with mysterious posts

Justin Bieber has sparked excitement by teasing new music with a series of mysterious Instagram posts.

The heartthrob singer posted two pictures of the word “Tomorrow” in pink writing and also shared a black and white image of himself.

All three posts were captioned: “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020.”

Fans were thrilled by the message and are assuming it means new music is on the way.

“Oh my God I’m crying!” one posted on Instagram, while another quipped: “I’m having a heart attack!!!”

“Prince of pop is coming back,” said another fan, while one person predicted that Bieber was about to “chop up the charts”.

Advertising

The star, 25, has been teasing new music for some time.

In October he promised to release a new album before Christmas if his latest Instagram post received 20 million likes.

The post has since been deleted.

The pop heartthrob has not unveiled a new album since Purpose in 2015.