Half of Britons would risk their safety to attend a concert – poll

Nearly half of British music fans are willing to risk their own safety to attend a concert, according to a new poll.

An interactive survey hosted by the Imperial War Museum (IWM) showed that 48% of 11,600 respondents are willing to place themselves in danger to see live music.

It comes after European concert venues such as the Manchester Arena and the Bataclan in Paris were targeted in terrorist attacks.

The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Catherine Wylie/PA)

In November 2015, suicide bomb-and-gun attacks killed 130 people across Paris, including 89 at the Bataclan music venue.

More than 360 people were wounded and so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility.

And in May 2017, suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena as fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert, killing himself and 22 others.

Results found 87% disagreed with the statement that music has no purpose or value during a conflict, and 62% said they believed the safeguarding of music is worth risking prison for.

The poll saw visitors enter “response rooms” placed across three exhibitions at the IWM London’s Culture Under Attack season.

Do you agree? Visit #CultureUnderAttack until 5 January at #IWMLondon to learn more and make your own mind up. pic.twitter.com/B23b8cEt7Z — Imperial War Museums (@I_W_M) December 21, 2019

They were asked to agree or disagree with statements about the destruction and protection of culture, garnering a total of 183,468 responses over five months.

The museum’s head of narrative and curatorial Carl Warner said: “The results from IWM’s poll emphasise an extraordinary response from museum visitors.

“Their support of music, especially at a time when tragic terror incidents in Manchester and Paris continue to weigh on public consciousness, demonstrate the crucial importance of culture in times of unrest.”

Culture Under Attack, a free season of exhibitions, live music and performances exploring how war threatens art and expression, is open until January 5 2020 at IWM London.