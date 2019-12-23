Adele shares Christmas message on Instagram

Adele has posted a Christmas message on Instagram alongside a picture of her and The Grinch.

The Hello singer has not shared anything on the site in several weeks, but returned on Monday with a post wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

Adele shared two pictures showing her looking glamorous in a long silky dress, standing beside The Grinch and Father Christmas.

“We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!” she wrote.

“Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch.”

The star, who looked elegant with her hair in curls, added: “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.”

The mother-of-one does not often post on Instagram.

Her last message was in October, when she wished rapper Drake a happy birthday.