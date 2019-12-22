Advertising
Linda’s drinking threatens to ruin Christmas for EastEnders’ Carter family
The episode airs on Christmas Day.
EastEnders’ Linda threatens to ruin Christmas Day for the Carters with her drinking.
The character, played by Kellie Bright, has a growing alcohol problem, and things escalate over the festive season.
Despite trying to hold things together, the pressure proves too much for her partner Mick (Danny Dyer).
First look images from the BBC soap’s Christmas Day episode show him having another panic attack, to Shirley and Lee’s horror.
The festive episode airs at 9.30pm on Christmas Day.
