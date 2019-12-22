Menu

Linda’s drinking threatens to ruin Christmas for EastEnders’ Carter family

Published:

The episode airs on Christmas Day.

Kellie Bright

EastEnders’ Linda threatens to ruin Christmas Day for the Carters with her drinking.

The character, played by Kellie Bright, has a growing alcohol problem, and things escalate over the festive season.

Despite trying to hold things together, the pressure proves too much for her partner Mick (Danny Dyer).

EastEnders
EastEnders (Gary Moyes/BBC)

First look images from the BBC soap’s Christmas Day episode show him having another panic attack, to Shirley and Lee’s horror.

EastEnders
EastEnders (Gary Moyes/BBC)

The festive episode airs at 9.30pm on Christmas Day.

