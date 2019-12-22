Ed Sheeran appears to confirm wedding date in music video featuring wife

Ed Sheeran has released a new music video which shows him kissing his wife and appears to confirm their wedding date.

The video for Put It All On Me featuring Ella Mai shows a series of couples from all over the world, each with their own story of their relationship.

Towards the end of the video, Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are filmed together in a kitchen, dancing, laughing and sharing a kiss.

As they joke around, words describing their romance run along the screen.

“Back in high school, Ed & Cherry were crushing hard,” the message says.

“They made out at the castle on the hill.

“A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks.

“They married in January 2019.”

Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn, a childhood friend who he attended school with in Suffolk.

In 2018, he announced that the pair were engaged and earlier this year he confirmed that they were husband and wife, but did not share further details.