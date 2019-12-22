Celebrity marriages: Ellie Goulding among stars who tied the knot in 2019

The entertainment world saw many high-profile weddings in 2019, with highlights including a secret wedding in Las Vegas and Justin Bieber’s double ceremony.

Here are some of the stars that got hitched over the last 12 months.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding (Peter Byrne/PA)

The singer and the art dealer tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster on August 3.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

Singer Katy Perry arrived with her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom while Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice arrived with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York and were greeted by Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, who was one of the groomsmen.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Ian West/PA)

The Game Of Thrones star opted for a Las Vegas wedding to singer Jonas.

Fellow Jonas brothers Nick and Kevin were present at the ceremony, along with musician Diplo.

The pair later exchanged vows for a second time in France, with their families present, along with Turner’s Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

After a long-term relationship, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian wed in Hawaii in August.

The actor and former wrestler posted images online of himself and his new wife celebrating on a cliff top on the Pacific island, saying the couple felt “blessed”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

The pair were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in September 2018 but exchanged vows for the second time in South Carolina this October.

Hailey posted a set of black-and-white pictures from the big day on Instagram.

The pair have known each other for several years and started dating in 2016. They later split but rekindled their relationship in May 2018.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger, married in California around June.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Marrakesh was the exotic setting for the wedding of actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.

The Luther star was wed in front of a gathering of close friends and family in the Moroccan city.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

The Hunger Games actress exchanged vows with the art gallery director in a secret ceremony in October.

According to US reports, the couple tied the knot in a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.