Victoria Beckham celebrates baptism of Harper and Cruz
The star shared a series of photos from the big day.
Victoria Beckham has offered a glimpse of the baptism ceremony for her children Harper and Cruz.
The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 45, shared a photo on Instagram of her children standing in front of a choir inside a church.
Cruz, 14, wore a suit while Harper, eight, opted for a floor-length dress with floral detailing.
Victoria captioned the photo: “Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family.
“So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”
Below a second photo, she thanked the pair’s godparents – Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner.
She wrote: “I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents.
“We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses.”
It was reported that the star-studded guest list also included Sir Elton John.
Victoria and David share two other children, Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17.
