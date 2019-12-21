Victoria Beckham celebrates baptism of Harper and Cruz

Victoria Beckham has offered a glimpse of the baptism ceremony for her children Harper and Cruz.

The former Spice Girl and fashion designer, 45, shared a photo on Instagram of her children standing in front of a choir inside a church.

Cruz, 14, wore a suit while Harper, eight, opted for a floor-length dress with floral detailing.

Victoria captioned the photo: “Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family.

“So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”

Below a second photo, she thanked the pair’s godparents – Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner.

She wrote: “I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents.

“We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses.”

It was reported that the star-studded guest list also included Sir Elton John.

Victoria and David share two other children, Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17.