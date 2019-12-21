Joe Wicks reveals the name of his newborn son

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has named his newborn son Marley.

The online fitness coach, TV star and cookery book author, 33, revealed the news in a post to his 2.9 million Instagram followers.

He said Marley had been kept in hospital after catching an infection but that his wife Rosie had been discharged.

Wicks said: “We’ve finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley. He’s been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he’s on the mend and getting stronger each day.

“The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie everyday.

“This is the first time he’s properly opened his eyes and he’s just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley.”

Former One Direction star Niall Horan was among the stars who congratulated Wicks.

Advertising

He commented “Great name” with a series of love heart emojis.

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton said: “Those almond eyes! He is an angel.”

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver added: “Love it.”

Advertising

Wicks and his wife welcomed Marley earlier this month. At the time he said that their son had arrived “earlier than expected”.

Their first daughter Indie was born in July last year.

The couple tied the knot in June having been engaged since November 2018.

Wicks is known for his best-selling range of cookbooks, including Lean In 15 and Veggie Lean In 15, after rising to fame online with his short, snappy workout and food videos.