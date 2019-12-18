Stormzy to read passage from the Bible on Christmas Day

The Queen could be in for some competition – Stormzy will read a passage from the bible on Christmas Day.

The grime star, 26, will recite from Luke’s Gospel in a BBC One programme.

His broadcast will air at 11.50pm however, as Christmas Day is drawing to a close.

The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, in which she delivers her annual address, is broadcast at 3pm.

Stormzy will tell the story of the “first ever Christmas when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of the birth of Jesus”, the BBC said.

We are thrilled to announce that @stormzy will be bringing Christmas Day to a close this year on @BBCOne, telling the story of the first ever Christmas with a reading from Luke’s Gospel. #OnChristmasNight https://t.co/FIhYhCwmJH pic.twitter.com/2yLwTh8DHx — BBC One (@BBCOne) December 18, 2019

Daisy Scalchi, specialist factual commissioning editor, said: “Stormzy has consistently celebrated his faith and spirituality through his music and we are hugely excited that he is bringing Christmas day to a close on BBC One with his reading from St Luke’s Gospel.”

Hugh Faupel, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “Every year we look for people to bring the Christmas story alive.

“This year we are delighted that Stormzy accepted the invitation to retell the timeless story of the first Christmas and hopefully bring it to a new audience.”

Libera, an all-boys choir, will perform the Basque carol Sing Lullaby in the programme.

The choir features singers aged between seven and 16 who attend local schools in South London.

Stormzy was the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury earlier this year.

He recently released his second album, Heavy Is The Head.

On Christmas Night will air at 11.50pm on Wednesday December 25 on BBC One.