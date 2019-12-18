Menu

Stormzy to read passage from the Bible on Christmas Day

Showbiz | Published:

The grime star will recite a passage from Luke’s Gospel on on BBC One.

Stormzy recording a passage from Luke's Gospel (

The Queen could be in for some competition – Stormzy will read a passage from the bible on Christmas Day.

The grime star, 26, will recite from Luke’s Gospel in a BBC One programme.

His broadcast will air at 11.50pm however, as Christmas Day is drawing to a close.

The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast, in which she delivers her annual address, is broadcast at 3pm.

Stormzy will tell the story of the “first ever Christmas when angels appeared to shepherds to proclaim the news of the birth of Jesus”, the BBC said.

Daisy Scalchi, specialist factual commissioning editor, said: “Stormzy has consistently celebrated his faith and spirituality through his music and we are hugely excited that he is bringing Christmas day to a close on BBC One with his reading from St Luke’s Gospel.”

Hugh Faupel, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “Every year we look for people to bring the Christmas story alive.

“This year we are delighted that Stormzy accepted the invitation to retell the timeless story of the first Christmas and hopefully bring it to a new audience.”

Liverpool and Manchester…I don’t wanna get too deep on an emotional one but thank you guys for reminding me exactly why I do what I do. Love you guys so much, I will never stop being grateful. I use the words ‘grateful’ ‘love you guys’ ‘thank you’ ‘I appreciate you’ ALLLLL the time, on instagram captions, in my replies to supporters and in person and I swear to God I mean it with EVERYYYYYY bit of my soul. People gonna use there hard earned money to buy a CD. In there monthly budget of paying bills and taking care of themselves they put ‘Stormzy Tour Tickets’ or ‘Stormzy’ new album. They travel from all other England and wait in queues for HOURS. Just to see me for a couple minutes. Do you know how mad that it is, I LOVE YOU lot. You have changed my life, I look at my life and the blessings and everything I have and it’s all coz of you guys man will never stop saying thank you. So, THANK YOU ❤️ ‘Heavy Is The Head’ OUT NOW ?

Libera, an all-boys choir, will perform the Basque carol Sing Lullaby in the programme.

The choir features singers aged between seven and 16 who attend local schools in South London.

Stormzy was the first black British solo artist to headline Glastonbury earlier this year.

He recently released his second album, Heavy Is The Head.

On Christmas Night will air at 11.50pm on Wednesday December 25 on BBC One. 

