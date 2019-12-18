Sharon Osbourne opens up about her first Christmas away from Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she and husband Ozzy will not spend Christmas together this year.

It will be the first festive period in 40 years that the celebrity couple will not mark the occasion together because the former X Factor judge will be in London starring in Nativity! The Musical while the rock star will remain at home in America due to his ill health.

Sharon said that Ozzy was originally going to come to the UK with her, but that instead he will be kept company by their children Jack and Amy at home.

‘It’s the first time in 40 years that we’re not together.’ @MrsSOsbourne (aka Mrs Christmas) reveals that she won’t be spending Christmas with Ozzy as doctors advised him not to fly. pic.twitter.com/LGkRy5ivUa — Loose Women (@loosewomen) December 18, 2019

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “He’s going to stay home with Jack and Amy and the grandkids and I’m here with Kelly.

“It’s the first time – this will be our 40th Christmas – that we’re not together. It’s going to be different.

“Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch.”

Ozzy has been together with Sharon for 40 years (PA)

Advertising

Rocker Ozzy, 71, had an accident at home earlier this year, aggravating injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

The latest injuries forced the former Black Sabbath star to reschedule dates on a European tour.

Asked how he is doing, Sharon said: “He fell and damaged his spine. It’s kind of been a domino effect, one thing happens then another thing…

“The doctors didn’t want him to get on the plane. And Ozzy I must say is quite nervous about flying all that way.”

Ozzy announced last month that his postponed European tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off in January, will now take place in October through to December next year.