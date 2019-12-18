Lorraine Kelly takes dig at Paul Hollywood

Lorraine Kelly took a dig at Paul Hollywood during her TV show, joking about his penchant for a younger partner.

She made the sly aside during an interview with David Walliams, who revealed his mother’s adoration of the Great British Bake Off judge, describing him as “catnip for the over-70s”.

Kelly replied “I don’t get it” to the Hollywood revelation, but said she understood when Walliams added his mother was also fond of Alan Titchmarsh.

David Walliams and his mother Kathleen (Ian West/PA)

Walliams told Kelly: “I’m hosting the NTAs next year, so I’m going to sit her next to Paul Hollywood.

“Maybe I’ll just say, ‘Mum there’s only one chair, you’ve got to sit on top of Paul Hollywood.'”

He joked that the TV baker “might end up being my stepfather”, to which Kelly replied: “It could work out.

“Although I think he likes the younger women.”

Walliams joked that his mother “could have some work done”, adding: “Paul, give her a chance!”

Hollywood, 53, was in a relationship with former barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam, who is in her 20s, until this summer.

They split after she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Prior to that Hollywood was married to cookery writer Alex – with whom he has a son – for nearly two decades, but they split in 2017.