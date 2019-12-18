Chris Packham to deliver Bafta TV lecture

Springwatch host Chris Packham will deliver the next edition of the Bafta television lecture, it has been announced.

The annual lecture “strives to drive debate around creativity in broadcasting”, according to Bafta, and will take place in January.

Packham, whose TV credits include The Really Wild Show, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, said: “I am honoured to be asked to deliver the Bafta television lecture.

Chris Packham will deliver the next Bafta TV lecture, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

“There is no more important time to be asking what more the TV industry can do to inspire behaviour change and to protect our natural world and I’m grateful to Bafta for the opportunity.”

Hannah Wyatt, chair of Bafta’s television committee, said: “Chris Packham is a highly respected presenter and naturalist and, throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in increasing the public’s understanding of the natural world through his informative documentaries and campaigning work.

“We are delighted that he is delivering the Bafta television lecture, where Bafta aims to provide a platform for debate around excellence in broadcasting.”

Previous speakers to deliver the television lecture include Jane Featherstone, Armando Iannucci, Sir Lenny Henry and Stephen Fry.

When Sir Lenny delivered his lecture in 2014, he called for new legislation to tackle the “appalling” lack of black and Asian people in the creative industries.

Packham’s lecture is set to take place on January 21.