Adam Driver accused of walking out of an interview over Marriage Story clip

Hollywood actor Adam Driver has been accused of walking out of an interview after the host played a clip of him singing in one of his latest films.

Driver is the star of two of the year’s most talked about movies – Netflix drama Marriage Story and Disney blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

During one scene in the critically acclaimed Marriage Story, Driver sings Being Alive in a piano bar.

Adam Driver is said to have walked out of an interview after a clip from one of his latest films was played (David Parry/PA Wire)

During an interview with National Public Radio’s Fresh Air show in the US, host Terry Gross, who was in Philadelphia, is said to have played the scene to Driver, who was in a studio in New York.

In a statement, Fresh Air executive producer Danny Miller said the actor left the studio and walked out of the building while the clip was being played.

Miller said while it is commonplace to play clips during interviews, his team knew from previously working with Driver that he was uncomfortable listening to himself.

Gross invited him to take off his headphones during the song but was then told by an engineer in the New York office that Driver had left the building, according to Miller.

“We still don’t understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point,” Miller added.

The interview was being recorded on December 10 and was scheduled for broadcast the next day.

A representative for Driver, 36, has been contacted for comment.

Driver has previously admitted to having an aversion to watching or listening to his own performances.

In 2015 he told Fresh Air: “I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it.

“And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”

For the Noah Baumbach-directed Marriage Story, also starring Scarlett Johansson, Driver has been nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award and is tipped for recognition at the Oscars.