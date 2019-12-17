Why Kim Kardashian West photoshopped daughter North into family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian West has revealed why she photoshopped daughter North into the family Christmas card.

The reality TV star shared the festive image last week showing her and husband Kanye West posed with their four children.

North, six, and Saint, four, were seated on white steps while their siblings Chicago, one, and Psalm, seven months, were on their parents’ laps.

However, all was not as it seemed.

Kardashian West has now revealed she had to edit North into the picture after her eldest daughter threw a tantrum on the day of the photoshoot.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room.”

Kardashian West explained North “was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot” and said she was crying because she wanted a “specific hairstyle”.

Advertising

They agreed North would not be on the card, only for the child to change her mind the next day.

“Thank God the photographer was still in town,” Kardashian West told DeGeneres.

The mother and daughter had their own photoshoot the next day and used picture editing software to place North in the original snap.

“And it looks like a beautiful card,” Kardashian West said.