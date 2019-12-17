Rev Richard Coles announces death of partner

Broadcaster Rev Richard Coles has announced the death of his partner.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said Rev David Coles, his civil partner who was also a priest, had been unwell for some time.

The 57-year-old ex-Communards star wrote on Twitter: “I’m very sorry to say that Rev David Coles has died.

“He had been ill for a while.”

I’m very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while. Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral. Funeral details to follow. “The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended”. pic.twitter.com/usvLDIBDv7 — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 17, 2019

“Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at Kettering General,” the co-presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live said.

“’The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended’.”

Dianne Buswell, his professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this. Sending all my love to you Rev! My prayers and thoughts are with you x”

Advertising

Fellow Strictly contestant Susan Calman wrote: “Oh darling, I’m so sorry. Sending all my love xx”

Author Philip Pullman wrote: “Richard, I’m so sorry to hear that. You have all my sympathy.”

According to Rev Coles’ official website, the couple lived together in their vicarage, “which is gradually being destroyed by … dachshunds Daisy, Pongo, Audrey and Horatio”.

They met in 2007 after a sermon and Rev Coles has spoken openly about their celibacy.

He previously told Christian Today. “Of course it has its challenges and sacrifices … We live in good standing with the teaching of the Church, but I wouldn’t wish that to imply that I saw that as a good and noble thing, because I don’t, but it is currently where we are.”