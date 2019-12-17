Advertising
Mel B says return to Scary Spice helped her ‘reclaim’ herself
The Spice Girls reunited to tour earlier this year.
Mel B has said donning her Scary Spice leopard print once again made her feel she was “reclaiming” who she once was after some tough years.
The beloved girl band – minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland earlier this year.
The singer went through a messy divorce with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 and told heat magazine she had felt she had “lost who I was”.
Discussing how it felt to get back in her Scary Spice get-up, she said: “It felt brilliant.
“My costumes were out of this world, and once I had my catsuit on, my weave as big and bouncy as I could possibly make it, and my high heels, I felt invincible.”
She added: “When I stood onstage in my full Scary Spice outfit, a part of me felt like I was reclaiming who I was, reclaiming those lost years.
“That was really powerful and poignant for me.”
Mel also shared her New Year’s resolutions, revealing she hoped to be back on stage with her bandmates.
Asked her plans for 2020, she said: “To tour with the Spice Girls!”
