Mel B says return to Scary Spice helped her ‘reclaim’ herself

Mel B has said donning her Scary Spice leopard print once again made her feel she was “reclaiming” who she once was after some tough years.

The beloved girl band – minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

The singer went through a messy divorce with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 and told heat magazine she had felt she had “lost who I was”.

heat magazine (heat)

Discussing how it felt to get back in her Scary Spice get-up, she said: “It felt brilliant.

“My costumes were out of this world, and once I had my catsuit on, my weave as big and bouncy as I could possibly make it, and my high heels, I felt invincible.”

She added: “When I stood onstage in my full Scary Spice outfit, a part of me felt like I was reclaiming who I was, reclaiming those lost years.

“That was really powerful and poignant for me.”

Spice Girls at the Brits (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Mel also shared her New Year’s resolutions, revealing she hoped to be back on stage with her bandmates.

Asked her plans for 2020, she said: “To tour with the Spice Girls!”