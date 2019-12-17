Kumail Nanjiani shares shirtless selfie ahead of Marvel role

Actor Kumail Nanjiani shared a shirtless snap of his new muscular physique as he detailed how he got in shape to star in Marvel’s The Eternals.

The 41-year-old appears in the superhero film alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington and has beefed up for the role.

The stand-up comedian and star of HBO series Silicon Valley posted a picture to Instagram showing his bulging biceps and sculpted six-pack and explained the work that went into his transformation.

He said: “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”

Nanjiani said he has worked with multiple trainers over a 12-month period to get in shape.

He said: “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.

“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

As well as his personal trainers and dietitians, Nanjiani also thanked his wife, writer Emily V Gordon, “for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year”.

“I promise I’ll be interesting again some day,” he joked.

The Eternals is due to be released in November next year and will be part of a new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.