Duke of Cambridge hails DIY SOS as show receives special award from Bafta

The Duke of Cambridge has praised the “exceptional work” done by DIY SOS as the show was honoured with a Bafta special award in recognition of its outstanding creative contribution to television.

In a video message recorded for the tribute event in Bristol, the senior royal, who is president of Bafta, spoke about his own experiences working with the programme, which helps homeowners complete their DIY projects gone awry, and said he was a “strong supporter” of its efforts.

The award recognises the programme’s work highlighting important social issues and the impact it has had on individuals and audiences across the UK throughout its 20-year history.

He said: “My experiences as a volunteer enabled me to see this incredible work first hand, when helping to renovate an entire street in Manchester to provide 17 homes for veterans and witnessing the rebuilding of a boxing club and a community centre in the area affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

“I also know that DIY SOS continues to offer emerging talent a foot in the door which perfectly aligns with Bafta’s mission to champion creativity and opportunity within the British, film, games and television industries.

“This award is richly deserved.”

The show’s presenter Nick Knowles was joined by interior designer Gabrielle Blackman, the Purple Shirts tradesmen Mark Millar, Julian Perryman, Billy Byrne and key members of the production team executive producer Paolo Proto and series producer Hamish Summers.

Collecting the award on behalf of the DIY SOS production team, Knowles said: “It is a huge honour for us and for everyone that’s taken part, the 20,000 volunteers, everyone that gave us the materials.

“We’ll keep doing this as long as we can because it does change people’s lives. We accept this on behalf of everyone that’s taken part and our production crew. We’re really, really proud of this, Thank you.”

Krishnendu Majumdar, deputy chair of Bafta, added: “We are so pleased to be recognising DIY SOS and the team behind the show for their inspiring work up and down the country.

“Over the past 20 years the programme has offered many emerging talent a foot in the door, nurturing this talent and teaching the skills needed to work in the ever-changing television industry.

“This work compliments Bafta’s aim to champion creativity and opportunity for new talent with the film, games and television industries. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved recognition.”