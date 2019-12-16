Stormzy receives a call from former teacher live on-air

Stormzy was in for a surprise when a former teacher called him to congratulate him on his success live on-air.

The grime star, 26, was speaking on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 when Miss Wheeler called in.

“Oh my days!”, Stormzy said. “What’s going on Miss?”

MY SECOND ALBUM – ‘HEAVY IS THE HEAD’ – OUT NOW #HITH ? https://t.co/87Fx80CwCC — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 13, 2019

“He was a little bit of a pixie at school but he was incredibly bright, a great writer obviously,” the teacher said of her ex-pupil.

“I do remember having a parents evening with you and your mum, and saying, ‘You can’t go around writing ‘da’ instead of ‘the’ because … you won’t be able to write like that in real life…

“It’s me laughing on the other side of my face now!”

She said she cried during his headline appearance at Glastonbury and his former teachers were on a WhatsApp group celebrating.

“I had a big sob. We were all feeling a huge amount of love for you. We are so very proud of you,” she said.

The chart-topper told her: “Thank you for this call, Miss.”