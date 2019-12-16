Shortlists announced in nine categories for 2020 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists in nine categories for the 2020 Oscars.

The categories include documentary feature, international feature and make-up and hair styling.

Ten movies are shortlisted in the international feature films category, formerly known as foreign language film.

Black comedy thriller Parasite, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, is South Korea’s effort while Spain’s is Pain And Glory, starring Antonio Banderas.

Other shortlisted films include The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Truth And Justice (Estonia), Les Miserables (France), Those Who Remained (Hungary), Honeyland (North Macedonia), Corpus Christi (Poland), Beanpole (Russia) and Atlantics (Senegal).

The competitors for documentary feature include Advocate, American Factory, The Apollo, The Edge of Democracy, The Great Hack, Knock Down The House and One Child Nation.

In the documentary short subject category shortlisted films include After Maria, Fire In Paradise, The Nightcrawlers, St Louis Superman and Stay Close.

Make-up and hairstyling has been whittled down to 10 movies.

Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Joker, Judy, Little Women, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Rocketman are all in with a chance of being nominated.

For best original score, the shortlisted films include Avengers: Endgame, Le Mans 66, Frozen II, Joker, The King, Little Women and 1917.

Beyonce’s Spirit from Disney remake The Lion King is one of 15 films competing for best original song.

Speechless from Aladdin, Into The Unknown from Frozen II, Stand Up from Harriet, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman and I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4 are also in the running.

Animated short film has 10 shortlisted entries, including Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love and He Can’t Live Without Cosmos.

Live action short film’s entries include Brotherhood, The Christmas Gift and Little Hands.

And 10 films are shortlisted for best visual effects.

They are Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Cats, Gemini Man, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Nominations voting for Academy voters begins on January 2 and closes on January 7.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9 2020.