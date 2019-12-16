Romeo Beckham teases dad David about his height

Romeo Beckham has shared a picture of himself with his dad David, teasing: “Finally taller than u dad.”

The 17-year-old shared the image on Instagram with a crying with laughter emoji.

However, the former footballer, 44, quipped that their height difference in the snap was all down to their footwear.

“It’s ok @romeobeckham I won’t mention the 2 inch Mqueen shoes I have on,” he replied.

The star added the hashtag “#notthereyet”.

Romeo’s brother Cruz, 14, chimed in: “Maybe got a few inches on those shoes tho.”

David is also father to 20-year-old son Brooklyn and daughter Harper, eight, with his wife Victoria Beckham.