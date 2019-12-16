Advertising
Romeo Beckham teases dad David about his height
The football star has four children with his wife Victoria.
Romeo Beckham has shared a picture of himself with his dad David, teasing: “Finally taller than u dad.”
The 17-year-old shared the image on Instagram with a crying with laughter emoji.
However, the former footballer, 44, quipped that their height difference in the snap was all down to their footwear.
“It’s ok @romeobeckham I won’t mention the 2 inch Mqueen shoes I have on,” he replied.
The star added the hashtag “#notthereyet”.
Romeo’s brother Cruz, 14, chimed in: “Maybe got a few inches on those shoes tho.”
David is also father to 20-year-old son Brooklyn and daughter Harper, eight, with his wife Victoria Beckham.
