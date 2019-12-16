Olly Murs debuts new look at The Voice launch

Olly Murs debuted a new look as he stepped out in London for the launch of the new series of The Voice.

The singer, one of the coaches on the ITV show, was sporting a new hair-do with pale frosted tips instead of his usual brown locks.

Murs was joined by his fellow returning coaches Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am and newcomer Meghan Trainor, who is taking over from Jennifer Hudson.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Will.i.am (Ian West/PA)

The show’s host Emma Willis and backstage presenter AJ Odudu were also at the launch in Soho.

The singing show is returning for its ninth series in 2020.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, AJ Odudu, Emma Willis, Meghan Trainor and Will.i.am (Ian West/PA)

Hudson announced earlier this year that she was stepping down from the panel, and American star Trainor was revealed to be her replacement.

The All About That Bass singer said at the time: “It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent!”