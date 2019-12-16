Kourtney Kardashian takes swipe at sister Kim as family impersonate each other

Kourtney Kardashian took a swipe at her sister Kim’s fashion sense as the famous family dressed up as each other for a special dinner party.

The outfit swap saw Khloe sport a cropped black wig to play matriarch Kris Jenner, while Jenner played Khloe, complete with long blonde wig and tapered nails.

Kourtney wore skintight black lycra and sunglasses and posed to show off her bottom as she poked fun at Kim, while Kim wore tracksuit bottoms to play Kourtney.

The dinner party, which aired as part of the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, saw Khloe impersonate her mother as she said: “Why do you think I’m drunk all the time? My girls always bicker so I need something to take the edge off.”

Khloe wrote on Instagram: “It’s safe to say I had WAYYYY too much fun being the Kris Jenner!! She’s so fabulous! PS I never thought I looked so similar to my mom until I put on this wig.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney, impersonating Kim, said: “My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings.”

Advertising

Seated at the dinner table, she said: “Thank god Kourtney left the table, I cant stand her energy.”

The episode also saw model Kendall Jenner impersonating her sister Kylie, complete with a pink wig.

She daubed lipstick from the make-up mogul’s collection up her arm and covered her mouth and teeth with lipgloss.