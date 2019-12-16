Kelvin Fletcher reveals his plans now that Strictly is over

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher has ruled out heading to the West End after lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

The former Emmerdale star, who won the 2019 series with dance partner Oti Mabuse on Saturday, said he prefers working on TV and in drama, and that he hopes his appearance on the show will bring him new opportunities.

Speaking after his win, Fletcher said he does not intend to follow previous Strictly stars – such as Jay McGuiness, Joe Sugg and Kimberley Walsh – into the musical theatre world.

He said: “As an actor I’ve loved dancing, but for me drama and film is where I want to be and what I want to do, and hopefully this has been an opportunity for people to see me in a different light, and I’m hopefully confident that I can get back into the acting world.

“Who knows what the future brings?”

He added: “I think the West End is fantastic, but for me TV and drama is where I want to be.”

Fletcher, 35, is best known for playing Andy Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale, a role he had from 1996 until 2016.

Advertising

He is also looking forward to going on holiday with his wife Eliza and their two young children after spending the past few months in a dancing studio.

“I’m going on holiday next week with my family, just to get away for a few days,” he said.

“I’ve felt a little bit guilty being away from them, so I definitely want to take them away, my children, just to see them and hold them.”

Advertising

Despite having won the series, fending off competition from EastEnders actress Emma Barton and children’s TV presenter Karim Zeroual, Fletcher said that dancing has not always been something he found easy.

He said that it “always takes a few beers” to get him onto a dance floor.

He added: “A lot of actors are quite shy, and I am pretty shy. People think I’m quite unassuming.

“But as an actor you hide behind the character – when I’m given a role to play then I’m in my comfort zone, and I can be quite loud or whatever that character needs to be.”

Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final (Guy Levy/BBC)

Fletcher said that often before a dance during the live Strictly shows, people could see “just before how nervous I get”.

“But once that music starts I’m just playing a character and giving it my all.”

The TV star was a late addition to the series, replacing Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing when he was forced to pull out due to injury.

Fletcher impressed the judges and the viewers at home with his energetic showdance in the live final, as well as repeats of his previous dances from the series, a rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine and a samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz.