Joe Sugg on if he would venture into the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Joe Sugg has ruled out a turn in the I’m A Celebrity jungle saying he’d never survive because he struggles to put on weight.

The YouTuber, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, said he thinks he would “waste away”.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating since dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (PA)

He said: “I’ve not had the call. I don’t think I’d survive in the jungle, because they live on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I find it hard to put on weight, so I don’t think I’d last very long in the jungle. I think I’d waste away”.

The social media star, 28, and Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, 30, confirmed their romance last year following the Strictly final, which saw them finish as runners-up.

The couple will also be seen on screen for this year’s Strictly Christmas Special.

Asked about dancing together again, Sugg said: “In a way away I feel like she’s now got a licence to be a bit more strict on me because we are together. She doesn’t have to treat me like a new student.

“It’s a little bit different but she’s so good at what she does and she totally gets how I understand things and if anything it brought back so many lovely memories of having fun and working together”.

They will also travel around the UK from March on their first joint tour, called The Joe And Dianne show.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Sugg said it was going to “combine worlds together and (we will) put on a variety show of comedy, dance and music”.

The Joe And Dianne Show hits the road from March 2020.