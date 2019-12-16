James Haskell and Chloe Madeley announce big baby decision

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have said they are ready to have children.

Fitness and TV star Madeley, who was separated from the former rugby union player for nearly three weeks while he was in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, said that seeing all of his co-stars’ families after the show made her realise she wanted to become a mother.

Madeley, 32, told Hello! magazine: “I’m definitely up for having a baby.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley (Hello! magazine)

“Being in the hotel with all the contestants’ families and seeing so many little kids running around really made me think. I’m just waiting for my husband to catch up with me.”

She joked: “He seems more interested in getting a dog.”

Haskell, who was the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the jungle show, said: “I’m ready, too. We’re both on the same page.

“But yes, I might sneak a dog in first.”

Advertising

Madeley, the daughter of TV presenting duo Richard and Judy, said that the separation and not being able to even talk to Haskell, 34, helped them to make their decision.

She said they also intend to have a second wedding celebration abroad next year after tying the knot in 2018.

Madeley said: “I couldn’t wait to touch, hug and kiss James. I missed him so much I slept in one of his T-shirts as it smelt like him.

Advertising

“The longest we’d ever been separated was on his Lions rugby tour for two months. But this was the longest without being able to talk to each other. We usually speak on the phone five times a day. So being without James was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through.”

She added: “It made us realise how much we love each other. It feels as if we’ve started a new chapter. We appreciate each other more than ever and realise how much we want each other in our lives. It feels amazing.”

Haskell added: “I learnt a lot about our relationship in the jungle. I thought about my wife and everything she does for me. Nobody treats me like she does.

“It affirmed how lucky I am and that I’ve met my soulmate.”

The full article appears in Hello! magazine, out now.