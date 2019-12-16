Harry gets new look in satirical TV comedy The Windsors

The Duke Of Sussex will have a new look in satirical comedy The Windsors.

Tom Durant-Pritchard, 32, whose credits include The Crown and Judy, will play Harry in series three of the Channel 4 show.

“Under the orders of his wife Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale), Harry tries to replace his hard drinking and rugger-bugger ways with mindfulness and mint tea” in the show.

Durant-Pritchard, who played Billy Wallace, a friend of the royal family, in The Crown, said: “I am thrilled to be joining The Windsors family … It has been a pleasure playing such a well-loved character.”

Writers Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie said: “Tom was brilliant and fitted into our royal family perfectly.

“Harry’s got plenty on his plate this series – one week he gets mistaken for a brain surgeon and has to perform a highly invasive brain operation. Does he pull it off? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

The comedy also stars Hugh Skinner and Louise Ford as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry Enfield as the Prince of Wales and Haydn Gwynne as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Richard Goulding previously played Harry.

The third series will air in the new year on Channel 4.